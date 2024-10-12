Cardinals $75 Million Star Called Trade Option Again, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation clearly isn't going to look the same in 2025.
This could mean many things. There's always a chance that the Cardinals will bring in one cheap hurler this offseason in some way. The Cardinals also will be parting ways with some players, it seems.
Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are the most likely pitchers to leave the team this winter. Both have club options for the 2025 season that don't seem likely to be picked up. Sonny Gray is the big player to be on the look out for. It has been reported that the Cardinals at least will attempt to move him, but he has a no-trade clause in his contract.
Gray should have plenty of suitors, but it's unclear if he wants to be moved. The Cardinals will have tough decisions to make, but Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat further reported that Gray at least will be on the trade block.
"Lynn’s option was not expected to be picked up even prior to the Cardinals announcing a new direction, and the accompanying payroll trim seemingly turns what was a no-brainer decision to bring Gibson back into an ominous forebear of the coming state of the team’s major league payroll," Jones said. "Gray, who is owed $65 million over the next two seasons and possesses a no-trade clause, will be asked about his preferences by the team and shopped on the market accordingly."
Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with St. Louis ahead of the 2024 season and was everything the team could've hoped for. It does seem like his time in St. Louis could be coming to an end, though.
