Cardinals 8-Time All-Star Linked To Astros As Trade Rumors Intensify

Where will the Cardinals ship the superstar off to?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Houston Astros second base Jose Altuve (27) hat on the field during batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Houston Astros second base Jose Altuve (27) hat on the field during batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
It seems like a near guarantee that the St. Louis Cardinals may end up cutting ties with another superstar this offseason.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt entered free agency and isn't likely to return but it doesn't seem like he will be the only one. Third baseman Nolan Arenado could have played his final game with the Cardinals as well.

St. Louis is trying hard to trade him and MLB.com's Will Leitch made a list of six possible landing spots for him. One team that was suggested is the Houston Astros.

"Arenado, a Southern California native, has long been connected to the (Los Angeles Dodgers), but there isn’t a natural fit for him on the defending champs’ roster," Leitch said. "The better fit might be the American League’s juggernaut of the last decade. This is contingent, of course, on the Astros not being able to bring back Alex Bregman. If they don’t, Arenado is the ideal candidate to take over the hot corner in Houston: someone who will make roughly (if not a little less) than Bregman will make for the next three years but won’t require a commitment beyond that.

"Arenado would have the opportunity to compete for the playoffs every year, and the inviting Crawford Boxes at the newly dubbed Daikin Park would be a nice fit for his pull-centric approach. If Bregman leaves, what’s not to like?"

Bregman's decision surely will impact that, as Leitch mentioned. But if the Astros end up losing Bregman, they do seem like they would be the perfect option for Arenado. He could fill in the spot perfectly and Houston could give him a chance to contend for a title.

