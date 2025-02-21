Cardinals All-Star Closer Linked To Phillies In Early Trade Deadline Idea
The St. Louis Cardinals were very quiet in the offseason this year. They attempted to trade Nolan Arenado, but to no avail.
In fact, no moves were made to address the Major League roster, and 2025 is shaping up to be a transition year rather than one in which the Cardinals try to contend.
The trade deadline is months away, but the Cardinals should be an interesting team to watch when the time comes. They'll likely be sellers, similarly to 2023, and they could trade players on expiring contracts.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed reigning National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley as a trade candidate and had the Philadelphia Phillies as a landing spot.
"Ryan Helsley was the other notable Cardinal who was popular in trade rumors during the winter, but only to a point," Rymer wrote.
"Unless the team makes a surprise playoff run, Helsley is bound to end up back on the trading block.
If so, he would stand to be the top reliever on the summer market."
If Helsley has another season like 2024, he should be a hot commodity at the trade deadline. Teams like the Phillies could give the Cardinals a massive haul of prospects, which is what they need in order to restock the farm system for 2026 and beyond.
The time has come for St. Louis to prioritize younger players and give them opportunities. Trading Helsley makes sense, as they are not expected to be a contender this season.
More MLB: Why Cardinals Should Swing $3 Million Deal With World Series Champ