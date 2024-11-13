Cardinals All-Star Closer Listed As Potential Trade Fit For Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to do things a little bit differently this offseason. Instead of adding players to the roster, they will instead be rebuilding and looking to clear some money off the books.
This means that they will be trading some key players to shed salary and have a lower payroll in 2025. Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras are already staying, but other players could be on the move.
One of them could be closer Ryan Helsley, who set the all-time single-season saves record for St. Louis with 49. His value will be high, and the Cardinals could get a good package for him. Will Leitch of MLB.com listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as a fit.
"Helsley might have been the best non-Emmanuel Clase closer in baseball this year, posting a 2.04 ERA, striking out 79 in 66 1/3 innings and leading the Majors with a Cardinals record 49 saves." Leitch wrote.
"He'd be with a team for just one season before hitting free agency, but what a year it could be. Imagine how much better Orioles fans, or Dodgers fans, or really any team's fans would feel with this guy coming in for the ninth innings of a playoff game?"
It would make sense for the Cardinals to trade him since they are looking to cut payroll, and he is in the final year of his contract. In all likelihood, the Cardinals won't be able to re-sign him after 2025.
The Dodgers have plenty of strong pitching prospects in their system and could give St. Louis the best possible return.
