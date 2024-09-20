Cardinals All-Star Hurler Could Be Out For Rest Of Season After Recent Flare-Up
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have any meaningful games left to play in 2024, meaning they're out of playoff contention and should be cautious about losing more players to injury.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn was recently sidelined for the rest of the year after complaining about a nagging right knee injury. However, his return for 2025 is still in the air.
After the latest injury to the Cardinals' rotation, it might be time for St. Louis to utilize younger talent to avoid losing valuable assets for next year's campaign.
"On his way to becoming the ninth pitcher in Cardinals history to strike out at least 200 batters in a single season, Sonny Gray pitched through some “lingering” discomfort Wednesday night that limited how deep he was expected to pitch into the game," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Thursday. "Gray will throw a bullpen session this weekend to help determine if he’ll make one more start during the regular season or if Wednesday was his 2024 finale."
Gray has posted a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 34-year-old started out strong throughout his first few starts in a Cardinals uniform this season. However, as the season progressed, his performance regressed.
The three-time All-Star is signed through 2026 with a $30 million club option in 2027. He's expected to be the Cardinals ace going forward until either a budding prospect emerges as an elite starter or St. Louis takes a risk and pursues a front-end hurler this offseason.
Hopefully, the Cardinals shut down a slightly injured Gray for the year, as it wouldn't make sense to have him perform when St. Louis' season is so close to being over.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Projected To Receive $21.2 Million Qualifying Offer This Winter