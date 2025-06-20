Cardinals All-Star Pulls Off Unthinkable Move In Win Over White Sox
Willson Contreras did the unthinkable on Thursday for the St. Louis Cardinals.
In the fifth inning versus the Chicago White Sox, Contreras decided to commit fully to a daring move.
It all started when Alec Burleson broke for second base on a steal attempt, drawing a throw from White Sox catcher Edgar Quero, which was unnecessary because Nolan Arenado had just drawn a walk.
Seizing the moment, Contreras (on third base) capitalized on the distraction, sprinting toward home plate in a bold gamble.
Initially called out, the play was overturned after a review, confirming the runner’s safe arrival at home. This electrifying steal of home, the first of its kind in Contreras's decade-long career, immediately made waves all over social media.
“It was a split-second decision,” the baserunner later remarked, per MLB.com's Casey Drottar.
“You take a chance, and sometimes it pays off. I didn’t think they saw it coming.”
Contreras was 1-for-4 on the day with two RBIs. Burleson was 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs and a home run, and Arenado was 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and a homer. Lars Nootbaar also homered.
But the game will be remembered for Contreras, who trusted his instincts and wasn't afraid of the consequences.
Oh yeah, and the Cardinals ended up winning the game 8-6. They are now 40-35 on the season and continue to surprise baseball fans in multiple ways.
More MLB: Cardinals Star 'Wouldn't Mind Joining Old Friends' On Yankees Via Trade