Cardinals Blockbuster Proposal Would Land $8 Million Star With Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals could significantly deplete its bullpen this offseason.
St. Louis had the bullpen as arguably its biggest strength in 2024, but now changes could be on the way. The Cardinals already have had a few key pieces hit free agency and another is on the trade block.
Superstar closer Ryan Helsley has developed into one of the top relievers in baseball and led the league with 49 saves in 2024. He's projected to make just over $8 million in his final year ahead of free agency which could be enticing to a contender.
Any team would be lucky to have Helsley at the end of games, and Newsweek's Zach Pressnell suggested he could be an intriguing replacement for Clay Holmes for the New York Yankees in a possible trade.
"While the last two were great pitchers who would look incredible in pinstripes, we move on to the two more likely options if the Yankees can pull it off," Pressnell said. "The first one being St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. St. Louis is expected to begin its rebuild this winter which includes trading away some of its top talent. Helsley is the most likely to be dealt, though he may not be moved until Scott signs in free agency.
"Helsley led the league with 49 saves last year despite being on a Cardinals team that wasn't a postseason contender. His triple-digit fastball and filthy slider combination make him a force to be reckoned with. It would cost quite the prospect haul to bring him in, but it would save New York money in free agency."
If the Cardinals want to cut ties with Helsley this winter, hopefully, they can at least get a good return of prospects back. St. Louis may not need a top-tier closer like Helsley, but it shouldn't let him go for pennies on the dollar.
