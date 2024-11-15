Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Blockbuster Proposal Would Land $8 Million Star With Yankees

Will the Cardinals pull off a trade this winter involving a star?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 12, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A view of the New York Yankees logo and seat number of an empty seat during a simulated game during summer camp workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A view of the New York Yankees logo and seat number of an empty seat during a simulated game during summer camp workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals could significantly deplete its bullpen this offseason.

St. Louis had the bullpen as arguably its biggest strength in 2024, but now changes could be on the way. The Cardinals already have had a few key pieces hit free agency and another is on the trade block.

Superstar closer Ryan Helsley has developed into one of the top relievers in baseball and led the league with 49 saves in 2024. He's projected to make just over $8 million in his final year ahead of free agency which could be enticing to a contender.

Any team would be lucky to have Helsley at the end of games, and Newsweek's Zach Pressnell suggested he could be an intriguing replacement for Clay Holmes for the New York Yankees in a possible trade.

"While the last two were great pitchers who would look incredible in pinstripes, we move on to the two more likely options if the Yankees can pull it off," Pressnell said. "The first one being St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. St. Louis is expected to begin its rebuild this winter which includes trading away some of its top talent. Helsley is the most likely to be dealt, though he may not be moved until Scott signs in free agency.

"Helsley led the league with 49 saves last year despite being on a Cardinals team that wasn't a postseason contender. His triple-digit fastball and filthy slider combination make him a force to be reckoned with. It would cost quite the prospect haul to bring him in, but it would save New York money in free agency."

If the Cardinals want to cut ties with Helsley this winter, hopefully, they can at least get a good return of prospects back. St. Louis may not need a top-tier closer like Helsley, but it shouldn't let him go for pennies on the dollar.

More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Reunite With All-Star On Projected $5.5M Dealf

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News