Cardinals-Blue Jays Swap Would Pair Nolan Arenado With Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the more intriguing teams to watch in baseball this winter because the organization could look completely different after the offseason.
There's really no telling how big or how small the changes are going to be for the Cardinals. St. Louis has been in rumors for a few months already with most of the chatter revolving around possible trades. The Cardinals want to rebuild their farm system and cut salaries but really don't have full control.
A few Cardinals stars have no-trade clauses that could throw wrenches into St. Louis' plans, including Nolan Arenado. He has three years left on his deal and has been in plenty of rumors already. While this is the case, he could stick around if he wants even if the Cardinals want to trade him.
There will be even more speculation about him over the next few months about what teams would be good landing spots for him. One team that was suggested is the Toronto Blue Jays by TheScore's Bryan Mcwilliam and Josh Goldberg.
"It wouldn't be an offseason conversation if the Blue Jays weren't a part of it," Mcwilliam and Goldberg said. "Manager John Schneider used a rotating cast of players at third base last season as the Blue Jays had a difficult time replacing the consistent presence of Matt Chapman. Ernie Clement is currently penciled in as the everyday third baseman heading into 2025. Clement is a useful player, but his .643 career OPS leaves something to be desired at a position where strong offensive numbers are usually a commodity...
"Arenado's elite defensive play would be a welcome addition to a Blue Jays team that became accustomed to Chapman's brilliance at third base during his time in Toronto...Acquiring Arenado might be a bit of a desperation play, but it would be worth it if he can help elevate the Blue Jays back into the postseason mix in the competitive AL East."
This isn't a report and is just speculation but it is a fun idea. If the Cardinals were to trade Arenado to the Blue Jays, they would have one of if not the best first-third base duo in Arenado and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Blue Jays want to make a splash. Could they call the Cardinals?
