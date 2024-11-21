Cardinals-Braves Blockbuster Would Replace Max Fried With $75M Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have some very intriguing pieces on the roster.
St. Louis may not make a run to the World Series in 2025, but the club does have some star talent. Unfortunately, that could lead to some trades this winter. The Cardinals seem like they are going to rebuild the organization and that will lead to some trades involving high-priced veterans.
The Cardinals have some decisions to make and one player who continuously has been brought up is ace Sonny Gray. He has a no-trade clause in his contract and it has been reported that he would prefer to stay.
If he changes his mind, one team that was mentioned as a fit is the Atlanta Braves as a replacement option for Max Fried by Newsweek's Zach Pressnell.
"(Right-handed pitcher) Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals," Pressnell said. "The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to rebuild their roster and a Sonny Gray trade would make a lot of sense for them. Gray has a no-trade clause, so any deal would need to be cleared by him first.
"The Braves don't need a young prospect to fill Fried's role unless it's one of the top prospects in baseball. They have plenty of young arms still left to develop. Acquiring a guy like Gray who could give you a few years of solid production would be more than enough to bridge the gap until Atlanta's top prospects are big-league-ready."
Gray has two years left on a $75 million deal with the Cardinals. Keep a close eye on him.
More MLB: Dodgers Projected $2.7M Postseason Star Worth Flier For Cardinals