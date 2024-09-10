Cardinals Calling Up Elite Prospect To Add Firepower To Middle Of Lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals are adding some reinforcements to the middle of the lineup.
St. Louis has been looking for a boost and certainly will be getting one as the club reportedly is calling up No. 4 prospect Thomas Saggese, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Sources: The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up infielder Thomas Saggese," Murray said. "Saggese, the Cardinals’ No. 4 prospect, was acquired by St. Louis from the Rangers in the Jordan Montgomery trade in 2023."
Saggese is the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect and has been tearing it up in the minor leagues this season. The 22-year-old can play all over the infield and has seen time at second base, third base, and shortstop throughout the season.
The young infielder has appeared in 125 games this season with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and slashed .253/.313/.438 with 20 home runs, 67 RBIs, 23 doubles, three triples, and nine stolen bases. He now will get a chance to prove what he can do at the big league level for the first time in his career.
St. Louis acquired Saggese in 2023 in a trade with the Texas Rangers ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Cardinals unfortunately were struggling, so they decided to trade Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers and landed Saggese in response.
He likely will see plenty of time at second base over the next few weeks and very well could be the team's second basemen of the future. If he can impress over the next few weeks, it could make slugger Nolan Gorman expendable this winter in a possible trade.
More MLB: Cardinals Insider Doesn't Rule Out Pursuit For Mets Superstar Slugger