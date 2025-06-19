Cardinals Could Cut Ties With $260 Million Superstar In Yankees Deal
The New York Yankees face a pressing need at third base as they aim to return to the World Series in 2025.
New York has put Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the hot corner, but it's not his natural position, and besides, DJ LeMahieu hasn't been producing consistently at second base.
All in all, the Yankees would benefit from an upgrade at third base, allowing them to move Jazz back to second.
Although some reports have suggested that New York isn't interested in St. Louis Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado, an eight-time All-Star and ten-time Gold Glove winner, there's no reason that can't change.
Arenado was linked to the Yankees throughout the winter for a reason. A trade could still happen.
Arenado, 34, is owed $52 million between now and his contract expiring in 2028, money the Yankees would gladly pay to add the star. Arenado is slashing .244/.306/.388 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs this year -- below his career averages, sure, but still indicative of an infield upgrade for New York over a guy like LeMahieu.
Competition for Arenado from other contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers could drive up the prospect cost, but the Yankees should closely monitor the situation.
Despite having a Hall of Fame career locked up, there's one thing that's eluded Arenado thus far -- a World Series ring.
The former Colorado Rockies star would have a legit chance to compete for a title were he to jump ship and don pinstripes before July 31.
