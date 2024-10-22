Cardinals Could Cut Ties With $260 Million Superstar Via Trade To Yankees
Could one of the teams fighting to win the World Series end up getting even better this winter thanks to a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals?
St. Louis seemingly will be open for business this winter. The Cardinals want to cut payroll, and the easiest ways are letting free agents walk and also trading veterans on expensive contracts. It seems likely that the Cardinals will do both, and one player who consistently has been mentioned as a trade piece is star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
He has three years left on his $260 million contract and very well could help a contender out if the Cardinals want to move on from him.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell urged the Cardinals to do just that and mentioned the New York Yankees as a possible landing spot in a trade.
"Arenado, 33, slashed .272/.325/.394 with Gold Glove-caliber defense," Pressnell said. "He's a 10-time Gold Glove winner and a six-time Platinum Glove winner and he still showcases this defense dominance at this point in his career. He's tallied over 100 home runs in his 601 games with the Cardinals while holding an OPS+ of 119 with the team.
"There are a ton of teams that could be interested in trading for Arenado. Teams like the Yankees, potentially the (Houston Astros), the (Los Angeles Dodgers), and the (Detroit Tigers) could all be interested in adding the expensive veteran."
Arenado has been linked to the Yankees in the past, and they could have a need at third base. A trade isn't likely unless they lose Juan Soto this winter. If Soto decides to walk, the Yankees will have more money to spend and will need to find someone to add pop to the lineup.
The Yankees could move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and have Arenado at the hot corner in that scenario. It isn't too crazy of an idea.
