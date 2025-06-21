Cardinals Could Move On From $15 Million Hurler In Yankees Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have big decisions to make before July 31.
With a surprisingly strong record and a chance to be a playoff team, the Cardinals must decide whether to buy or sell.
Their pitching staff features multiple trade chips and thus presents an opportunity to cash in. St. Louis must determine how much they are able to give up while remaining competitive in the National League Wild Card race (if that's a priority of theirs).
One Cardinals starter, in particular, could be an attractive trade chip for a contender like the New York Yankees, whose rotation needs a reliable arm at the moment.
The Yankees are rock-solid at the top of their rotation with Carlos Rodón and Max Fried, but injuries to Luis Gil (and Gerrit Cole, of course), have left New York's rotation thin.
Adding a proven veteran could stabilize their staff for another deep October run.
Enter Erick Fedde, a pitcher who could be the perfect fit for New York. Fedde, 32, has posted a 3-5 record in 2025 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts over 84 innings pitched. His ability to eat innings makes him a valuable mid-rotation option.
For St. Louis, moving Fedde could free up rotation space for younger arms like Michael McGreevy while addressing needs elsewhere, such as the outfield or bullpen.
Fedde is in the final year of a two-year, $15 million deal, meaning this would be a rental situation.
Who says no?
