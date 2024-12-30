Cardinals Could Pursue Reunion With $9 Million Veteran To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to begin a reset period that may include trading some veteran players on expensive contracts. They are looking to decrease payroll and will likely take a step back from contention in 2025.
That doesn't mean that a move or two can't be made in free agency. It just might have to wait until some money is cleared out. And once that happens for St. Louis, they could have room to make a value addition or two.
The Athletic lists left-hander and former Cardinal Jose Quintana as one of the top remaining free agents. Perhaps St. Louis could reunite with the veteran.
"Much like the Mets as a whole, Quintana managed to turn around his 2024 season. A mid-May ERA of nearly 5.50 became a 3.21 ERA over his final 23 starts. In the postseason, he spun a pair of outings without an earned run in postseason clinchers in the Wild Card Series and NLDS.
If you’re wondering just how Quintana was able to do that, you’d be justified. Simply put, he threw fewer pitchers in the strike zone than any other NL starter. He doesn’t generate swing-and-miss, and he didn’t stop walking hitters or giving up homers, either. But he generally stays off the barrel of the bat, though it’s worth noting that his FIP was in the mid-fours, suggesting a fair bit of luck was involved."
Quintana pitched the second half of the 2022 season with the Cardinals and was even their Game 1 starter in the playoffs after they had acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He'll likely be in line for a one-year deal.
He shouldn't be too expensive, even with the Cardinals looking to cut payroll, and once some money is cleared out, it might make sense for St. Louis to target him.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Starter Projected To Land 2-Year, $26 Million Contract