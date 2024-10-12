Cardinals Could Reunite With Veteran Starter After Strong Season With Mets
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to enter a rebuild of sorts. How extreme this rebuild will be is unknown at present, but the Cardinals will likely be trading away some players.
They have already confirmed that they will have a lower payroll in 2025, but that doesn't mean they can't still add some pieces. If ace Sonny Gray is traded, they could have an opening in their starting rotation.
Left-hander Jose Quintana, who pitched in St. Louis briefly in 2022, could be an option. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists the veteran as the ninth best starter available this coming winter.
"If it feels like Jose Quintana has been around forever, well, that isn't far from the truth," Rymer wrote. "You're looking at a sure-thing No. 3 or No. 4 starter, and likely one who can be had on a two or even a one-year deal."
Quintana is currently with the red-hot New York Mets, and he allowed just one unearned run in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in the clinching Game 4 of the NLDS.
During the regular season, the veteran left-hander went 10-10 and posted a 3.75 ERA. He even started Game 1 of the Wild Card Series for St. Louis back in 2022.
At the very least, St. Louis would be getting a reliable veteran starter who can eat innings and keep them in games. He certainly isn't an ace, but he is somebody that could benefit St. Louis in 2025 as they enter their rebuild.
More MLB: Fascinating Cardinals Statistic Paints Promising Picture For Future Amid Rebuild Woes