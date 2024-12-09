Cardinals Could Send $260 Million Former All-Star To Blue Jays
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to engage in what has been described as a "reset." This means certain players could be on the move.
For now, it appears that the Cardinals will hold onto Ryan Helsley, either as leverage to drive his price up or in hopes of remaining somewhat competitive in 2025. The same cannot be said for third baseman Nolan Arenado, who the Cardinals are actively shopping.
Arenado's no-trade clause certainly complicates things and doesn't give St. Louis a lot of leverage. However, Will Leitch of MLB.com proposed the idea of St. Louis sending Arenado North of the border to the Toronto Blue Jays.
"This is a team clearly trying to win before its core hits free agency, and Arenado can help. The Blue Jays have an obvious hole at third base, and Arenado could pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to form a star infield trio. There might be some worries about the final two years of Arenado’s deal if Guerrero leaves after 2026," Leitch wrote.
Toronto was in the mix for Juan Soto before he signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, the largest contract in professional sports history. But after losing out on Soto, it might make sense for the Blue Jays to pivot to Arenado.
The Blue Jays have several solid prospects that they can send back to St. Louis. For the Cardinals, this would open up third base for Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese, or Brendan Donovan.
