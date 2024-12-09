Cardinals Could Ship $260 Million Former All-Star To Tigers At Winter Meetings
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a transitional period and may trade some players away this offseason as part of their self-proclaimed "reset."
While it appears that Ryan Helsley is less likely to be traded at this point, the same cannot be said for Nolan Arenado, who wants to have the opportunity to play for a perennial World Series contender.
As the Cardinals weigh their options, there could be a fit for Arenado with the young, upstart Detroit Tigers, who made a surprise run to the American League Division Series this past fall. Will Leitch of MLB.com proposed the idea of St. Louis shipping him to the Motor City.
"The leap the Tigers made in 2024, thanks largely to their blistering-hot September, has upped the ante in Detroit, and they’re ready to start adding some experience to a still-young roster. Is Arenado that veteran piece who could help them take the next step?" Leitch wrote.
"The Tigers have some decisions to make on young infielders Spencer Torkelson and Jace Jung, where they play, or how much they stick with them -- and if they get impatient, or just want to show that they’re serious by bringing in a player of Arenado’s caliber and reputation, this could make some sense
Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three seasons. The eight-time All-Star slashed .272/.325/.394 during the regular season with 16 home runs, 71 RBI and a .719 OPS.
It was a down year for the former MVP candidate, but perhaps a fresh start in Detroit would allow him to bounce back, as he'll join a team with a lot of upside.
