Cardinals Could Take Chance on Brewers Slugger To Fill First Base Void
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason for the second consecutive year after finishing 83-79. In all likelihood, St. Louis is about to enter a rebuild of sorts, though the magnitude of such is not yet known.
The Cardinals have already confirmed that they will have a lower payroll in 2025 and also will not be bringing back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who was the National League MVP back in 2022.
The team will have a hole to fill at first base. They could fill it internally, but they also could peruse the free agent market. Perhaps Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins could be an option.
Hoskins has an opt out clause in his contract with Milwaukee. If he exercises that clause, he could be a fit for St. Louis.
The veteran slugger missed all of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in spring training. He also had a bit of a down year with the Brewers in 2024.
The 31-year-old hit just .214 and posted a .722 OPS, though he did pop 26 home runs and drive in 82 runs on the season.
He could provide some much-needed power for St. Louis as they try to replace Goldschmidt. The team needs somebody to fill the void if Goldschmidt isn't going to come back.
While the Cardinals are going to have a lower payroll, Hoskins shouldn't be too expensive, and they could potentially give him a similar deal to what the Brewers gave him last offseason.
We'll see if he ends up on the Cardinals' radar.
