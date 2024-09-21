Cardinals Could Target Available Yankees Pitcher With 2025 In Mind
The St. Louis Cardinals won't be in the playoffs this season.
Because of this, they should be considering ways to get ahead for the 2025 Major League Baseball season. The Cardinals need to find a way to improve this winter. St. Louis has many holes that need to be filled.
The Cardinals need to add another starting pitcher, at least one or two power bats, and at least one or two relievers. If the Cardinals want to get a head start on the offseason, one player they could consider bringing in is former New York Yankees pitcher Ron Marinaccio. The righty was designated for assignment on Friday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Yankees announced that right-hander Cody Poteet has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre," McDonald said. "To open a 40-man roster spot, fellow righty Ron Marinaccio has been designated for assignment.
"Poteet landed on the 15-day injured list in June due to a right triceps strain, eventually getting transferred to the 60-day IL. He started a rehab assignment on August 20 and was coming to the 30-day limit for that assignment, meaning he had to be added back to the roster...Marinaccio, now 29, had a strong debut in 2022. He tossed 44 innings for the Yankees that year, allowing 2.05 earned runs per nine. His 13.3% walk rate was on the high side, but he overcame that with a 30.9% strikeout rate."
Marinaccio logged a 3.86 ERA in 16 appearances this season with New York. He had a 3.99 ERA in 45 outings last year and a 2.05 ERA in 2022 across 40 appearances. Marinaccio is available and wouldn't cost much. St. Louis should take a chance on him to see if he could be an option for 2025.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Slugger Expected To Be Available With Reunion Making Sense