Cardinals Could Target Mets Veteran To Boost Rotation For 2025
While the offense was the biggest problem for the St. Louis Cardinals that led to their 2024 demise, there are other issues that cannot be ignored.
The starting rotation was much improved from 2023, but didn't hold up for the entire season.
Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn both have club options that might ultimately be declined, which could lead to the Cardinals needing to add a starting pitcher from the outside. Perhaps the team could scout out left-hander Sean Manaea.
"Manaea has steadily raised his stock thanks to a strong second half," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote. "He has a $13.5 million player option for the 2025 season but looks like a lock to decline that in search of more guaranteed money and a multiyear deal."
The 32-year-old left-hander has had a strong season with the New York Mets, going 12-5 in 31 starts with a 3.29 ERA. He also has pitched 178 innings and recorded 183 strikeouts while posting a 1.06 WHIP.
He is exactly the kind of pitcher that the Cardinals need that also won't cost too much. Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried are highly unlikely for St. Louis.
But Manaea can be considered a legitimate No. 2 starter next to Sonny Gray and could give the Cardinals a much better chance to win in the postseason should they qualify in 2025.
The starting rotation is an area that shouldn't be overlooked as one to upgrade for St. Louis as they try to bounce back from back-to-back seasons out of the playoffs.
