Cardinals Could Target Projected $7 Million Two-Time All-Star
Who will man first base for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025?
That question very much is up in the air right now.
It is all but a certainty that star slugger and 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt has played his final game as a member of the Cardinals. He will be a free agent this winter, and it has been reported that the two sides are going to go in a different direction.
If the Cardinals do let Goldschmidt go this winter, It's unclear who will take over. St. Louis could opt for an internal option like Alec Burleson or Luken Baker. That seems like the most likely option at this point. But there could be cheap options available in free agency who also could help.
One player who was suggested as a fit is two-time All-Star Justin Turner by Sportsnaut's Matt Higgins.
"Another ageless player, Justin Turner, wants to come back for his 17th season in 2025," Higgins said. "He’s no stranger at first, playing 123 games in that position during his career. He still has some hits left in his bat, and he would make sense as a one-year option for a rebuilding Cardinals team. He had a respectable .737 OPS and 114 OPS+ with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in 2024."
Turner wants to continue his career and is a very steady offensive player. He spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners and finished the year with a .259/.354/.383 slash line with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 139 games played. He won't cost much with his market value projected to be just over $7 million by Spotrac.
The two-time All-Star is nearing the end of his career but still is productive and also has been a great clubhouse guy throughout his career. He spent the 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox, and his leadership was raved about. He could be a guy who makes sense for St. Louis more for his leadership than his play on the field.
St. Louis seems like a team that is going to have a youth movement in 2025 and adding a veteran like Turner to help lead, only could help.
