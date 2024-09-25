Cardinals Could Target Veteran Mets Slugger To Boost Lineup In 2025
After falling short of the postseason for a second consecutive year, the St. Louis Cardinals are going to need to find a way to boost their offensive production for 2025.
In all likelihood, Paul Goldschmidt will not be returning to St. Louis. So, the Cardinals will need to dive into the free agent and trade markets in search of another bat.
Perhaps St. Louis could take a chance on New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez, who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists as one of the top free agents available this coming winter.
The 37-year-old slugger is having a bit of a down season, hitting just .234 with a .725 OPS. However, he has hit 16 home runs and knocked in 69 runs, so he has at the very least been productive with the Mets this year.
He also isn't far removed from a 37-homer campaign in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, so he would bring some much-needed power to the Cardinals lineup and would significantly improve the team.
The Cardinals also need somebody who can be a full-time designated hitter rather than using the spot to rotate players in and out of the lineup. He would serve as a strong veteran presence who could guide some of the team's younger players and be an influential voice in the clubhouse.
It will be interesting to see if Martinez's recent struggles impact his market at all. But he certainly would make the Cardinals better if they decide to pursue him.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Target Veteran Mariners Slugger To Boost Lineup For 2025