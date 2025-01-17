Cardinals Could Trade Nolan Arenado 'At Any Point' Leading Up To Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado on the trade block but finding a suitor has been challenging this offseason.
Not only is Arenado coming off the worst offensive season of his career but he also has roughly $64 million remaining on his contract. To make matters more difficult for the Cardinals, the five-time Silver Slugger has a full no-trade clause, which means he'll only accept being moved to a select few teams.
As time passes, the odds of Arenado remaining in St. Louis grow more likely. However, an insider's recent claim could shed light on the possibility of the Cardinals successfully moving the 10-time Gold Glove defender this winter.
"Yes, there's enough chatter and players available that it could still lead to a major deal or two going down before April," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote Thursday in response to being asked whether there will be any more significant trades this offseason. "Remember, Dylan Cease was moved on the eve of the season last year so whether it's Cease -- again -- or Nolan Arenado or one of the (Seattle) Mariners' fantastic starters, there's still work to be done on the trade front, and it could happen at any point between now and Opening Day."
Arenado's list of teams he's open to being dealt to—for now—includes the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and his childhood favorite, the LA Dodgers.
The 33-year-old hopes to land with a team that has a genuine shot at competing for a World Series but his trade market has been relatively quiet.
Former Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman is the most coveted third baseman available, so Arenado might not be traded until he signs somewhere. How long that could take remains a mystery but just because it hasn't happened yet, doesn't mean it won't.
