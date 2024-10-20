Cardinals Encouraged To Trade Rotation Ace To Kick Off 2025 Rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to start a rebuild of sorts this coming offseason. They missed the postseason after finishing the year 83-79.
St. Louis is out of the playoffs for the fifth time in the last nine seasons. They could ultimately look to trade some key pieces to kickstart their rebuild.
One such piece is right-hander Sonny Gray, who was signed to a three-year, $75 million deal last offseason to be their ace.
Gray was solid in 2024, going 13-9 with a 3.84 ERA in 28 starts. Zach Pressnell of FanSided listed Gray as somebody the Cardinals would be wise to trade.
"None of the 35-plus year-old veterans will be a contributing piece of the team by the next time St. Louis is ready to field a World Series caliber team," Pressnell wrote. "The Cardinals would be wise to deal these veterans while they can still get value in return.
The veteran right-hander will turn 35 this offseason. While Gray's contract is backloaded, the Cardinals should still be able to land a decent haul of prospects in exchange for Gray.
One thing that may complicate matters is the fact that Gray has a no-trade clause and chose St. Louis due to its close proximity to his Nashville home. But he could also use that as leverage to find the right spot if he is to be traded.
We'll see if he decides to invoke his no-trade clause or if he'll be open to being dealt as St. Louis resets.
