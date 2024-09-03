Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Fan Favorite Makes Monumental Announcement Regarding Offseason Plans

The St. Louis slugger has plenty to think about this winter

Nate Hagerty

Sep 6, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) react after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) react after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals don't know what their offseason will look like but depending on how the rest of 2024 pans out, significant changes could be coming.

Not only is Cardinals manager Oli Marmol on the hot seat for leading the franchise through two straight seasons of disappointment but a few notable players' future with the organization will also be in question this winter.

One of St. Louis' most vital assets is on an expiring contract and many have been trying to figure out where he'll end up after the season's over. Luckily, his latest announcement sheds light on what he's thinking.

"'Yeah, I (Paul Goldschmidt) want to play next year; I want to continue to play,' Goldschmidt told MLB.com, brushing aside thoughts of a frustrating 2024 possibly pushing him into retirement," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday. "'Actually, I haven’t let any of my thoughts get past that statement right there. I owe it to this team and organization to give everything to this year, and that’s 100 percent where my thoughts are. But, yes, I want to keep playing.'”

Goldschmidt is batting .244 with 46 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .712 OPS in 131 games played for St. Louis this season.

The five-time Silver Slugger's lackluster performance at the plate this year, combined with his age and expiring contract, have prompted retirement rumors in recent weeks, so it's great to know at least that Goldschmidt's not planning on hanging up the cleats just yet.

With Goldschmidt's recent announcement, it'll be interesting to see if St. Louis decides to go in a different direction and move on from the 2022 National League MVP this offseason.

Published
