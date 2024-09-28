Cardinals Flamethrower Wants Team To Pick Up Option, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have had some bright spots this season despite the playoffs.
After what was an extremely disappointing 2023 season, the Cardinals have guaranteed that they at least will finish above .500 this year. The Cardinals have an 82-78 record, and that in itself is a small win after such a tough 2023 campaign.
It certainly wasn't an easy season this year, but the Cardinals made some strides and now need to look ahead and determine a way to get over the hump and back in the playoffs.
The bullpen was a weapon for the Cardinals this season and arguably was the best area of the club. One thing that was surprising is that St. Louis' bullpen was able to have so much success despite losing one of their top additions heading into the season.
Keynan Middleton joined the Cardinals after a fantastic season with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees but didn't appear in a game due to injury. Now, the team will have to decide if they want to pick up his option for 2025. It sounds like he wants them to, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Keynan Middleton, a free agent signed to fortify that bridge to (Ryan Helsley), missed the entire season with a forearm injury," Goold said. "The Cardinals have an option on his deal, and the right-hander has said he’d welcome the chance to discuss a way to return to the Cardinals."
It wouldn't be too shocking to bring him back to continue to fortify the bullpen.
