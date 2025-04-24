Cardinals Gold Glover Could Be Trade Target: 'Looks Like An All-Star'
The St. Louis Cardinals entered Thursday tied for last place in the National League Central division, but will the Cards end up being sellers?
That’s a question Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly explored on Thursday as Kelly praised Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, who has been one of the most pleasant surprises in Major League Baseball from a plate production standpoint.
We all know Donovan can field (Gold Glove in 2022), but the German native has been one of the game’s best hitters to begin the 2025 season, and suitors will soon circle St. Louis to see if Donovan is made available.
"Brendan Donovan looks like an All-Star," Kelly wrote.
“It will be interesting to see whether the Cardinals sell at the trade deadline because even though they aren't a World Series contender, there's a real possibility they aren't altogether out of the NL Central race."
“That will be especially true if Brendan Donovan continues to perform how he has. He's tied with (Milwaukee Brewers’ Brice) Turang for the NL lead in hits, and also has a .356 batting average. Even if St. Louis views this as a transition year, the 28-year-old Donovan could still very well be a part of the long-term plans for the Cards.”
If the Cardinals do become sellers before July and make Donovan available, expect the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees to be among the teams on the phone with St. Louis.
Donovan was slashing .356/.392/.533 entering Thursday.
