Cardinals Growing Dilemma Can Be Solved With One Upgrade
One thing that is true each and every year is that the Major League Baseball season leads to constant overreactions.
It's 162-game schedule so of course there are going to be good weeks and bad. The St. Louis Cardinals, for example, are in the middle of a rough stretch right now, although the season has been overall positive.
The Cardinals have a 48-43 record and are right around where they need to be if they want to try to go after a playoff spot and maybe even add pieces ahead of the July 31st trade deadline. While this is the case, there are takes left and right. Right now, it's about the starting rotation. Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas are both struggling. It's not the best time to struggle with the deadline approaching, but they also both have had positive moments throughout the season as well.
While this is the case, with Michael McGreevy waiting in the wings and the deadline approaching, there isn't much wiggle room any longer. If the Cardinals want to make a run, they have to give themselves a shot each night to win and the conversation over the last few weeks has turned to how the club can improve the rotation. McGreevy is an option, of course.
But, MLB.com's Jason Foster also suggested adding rotation help as a trade deadline "upgrade" for St. Louis.
"Cardinals: Help for the rotation," Foster said. "The Cardinals are in the bottom half of MLB in team ERA (4.08) and runs allowed (399), and things have gotten worse in recent weeks. Since June 22, St. Louis has a 4.91 ERA, which ranks 26th in baseball, and has allowed the fifth-most runs (71). The starters have been the main culprits, having allowed 48 earned runs during that time, second-most in MLB. Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas both had two consecutive starts recently in which they allowed six or more earned runs. So, rotation help should be the priority for a team that’s still hanging in the NL Wild Card race."
They aren't wrong. Adding more pitching would be nice. But, a more likely option seems to be internal in McGreevy. If the right move comes along, great. With the deadline approaching, this will be a big topic of discussion, for sure.
