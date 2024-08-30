Cardinals Hurler Reportedly 'Will Be Activated' Following Prolonged IL Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals are down to the final 28 games of their season with playoff hopes still alive as they look to overcome the odds and finish strong in 2024.
The Cardinals have one of the most difficult remaining schedules and they'll need all the help they can get to have a chance at making the postseason.
Luckily, a Cardinals southpaw is nearing his long-awaited return from the injured list and could soon be used in a different way to help St. Louis make it to October.
"Steven Matz is traveling with the Cardinals on the road trip," Belleville News-Demorcrat's Jeff Jones reported Thursday after St. Louis' much-needed 4-1 win over the National League Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers. "Expectation is that he will be activated from the IL this weekend, perhaps as the extra pitcher when rosters expand on Sunday."
Matz suffered a lower-back string at the beginning of the season that he has struggled to overcome -- despite making efforts to return this summer.
The 33-year-old struggled this season before being injured -- posting a 1-2 record with a 6.18 ERA, 17-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .327 batting average against and a staggering 1.73 WHIP in 27 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals.
With Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante pitching well in the rotation, Matz will likely be placed in the bullpen to give St. Louis an extra left-handed pitcher to work with in late-game situations.
The powerhouse New York Yankees will host the Cardinals this upcoming weekend in a three-game series and the bullpen is going to be put to the test with home run leader Aaron Judge and slugger Juan Soto in the opposing lineup. Bringing Matz in for an inning or two might just be necessary.
