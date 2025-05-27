Cardinals Insider Shares High Praise For St. Louis' Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals have quite a talented young core to build around. Their big league team has been led by young talent like Iván Herrera, Masyn Winn, and Victor Scott II.
But they have even more talent coming up the farm system.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently shared some high praise of top pitching prospect Quinn Mathews, noting him as a prospect with "front-line upside."
"Mathews has front-line upside while also having the strength and endurance to be an innings-eater on the mound," Jacobs wrote. "He's only the second minor league pitcher since 2012 to strike out over 200 batters in a season, and a major reason for why is because of how many innings he was able to cover while dominating on the mound.
"The Cardinals have struggled to develop starting pitching for years now, and while the tide is turning in that department, Mathews blossoming at the Major League level would be a massive piece of truly changing the narrative."
Mathews is the team's top ranked pitching prospect for a reason. If it wasn't for the phenomenal JJ Wetherholt, Mathews would be the team's best prospect.
The southpaw starter has missed a lot of time with injuries this season, but he's slowing building back up at Single-A right now.
When he's healthy and firing on all cylinders, the lefty is a force to be reckoned with. Last season, he struck out 202 batters in under 150 innings split between four levels of the minor leagues. His continued dominance saw him fly up the minor league ladder in St. Louis' system.
If he can get healthy this season, there's no reason we won't see him in a Cardinals uniform before the year ends.
