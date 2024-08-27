Cardinals' John Mozeliak Reportedly 'Will Finish Out His Contract' After This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals is one of the longest-standing franchises in baseball that has years of rich history filled with championship seasons and high expectations.
The last time the Cardinals were viewed as legitimate World Series contenders was 2022, when St. Louis finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central by seven games.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has been heavily criticized over the last few seasons for making costly decisions. Despite St. Louis fans calling for his resignation, it looks like he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
"All indications are that Mozeliak will finish out his contract and that ownership will welcome him finishing out his contract, and that Mozeliak has -- let me type this again -- said he wants to create a clear plan where other voices grow in influence and volume over the coming offseason and season," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Tuesday when answering fans' questions. "No, the DeWitts are not close to selling, and I'm guessing we're just going to have to repeat this over and over for the next few months too."
Considering Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.'s past remarks about what St. Louis fans expect of the organization, it's tough to understand why Mozeliak returns for 2025, the final year of his contract.
Mozeliak has made a few crucial mistakes throughout his tenure as POBO for St. Louis that have cost the organization plenty. Examples of players traded from St. Louis during his reign include Marcell Ozuna, Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia and Zac Gallen -- just to name a few.
It hasn't been a smooth ride for Mozeliak over the last few years but hopefully, he'll go out on a high note and successfully replenish the Cardinals roster in his final offseason as POBO for St. Louis this upcoming winter.
