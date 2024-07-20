Cardinals Linked To Veteran Trio By Insider With Trade Deadline Approaching
The St. Louis Cardinals will have their choice of hurlers to help improve the starting rotation over the next few weeks.
St. Louis is in a good spot and is expected to be one of the most active teams in baseball looking to add starting pitching help. The Cardinals have had an impressive turnaround and now look like a team that is ready to take another level and hopefully make a deep playoff run.
Adding another veteran starter to help shore up the rotation down the stretch is the most logical way to help at the deadline and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold mentioned Los Angeles Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson, Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde, and Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi all as options.
"Angels All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson and White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde are intriguing because they have reasonable contracts through 2025," Goold said. "Toronto’s lefty Yusei Kikuchi would be a rental."
Any of these three would help the Cardinals out. St. Louis has a hole in the starting rotation right now with Steven Matz currently out with an injury. St. Louis has had to find different ways to fill the spot in the rotation and has done a good job so far to stay afloat.
Adding any of Anderson, Fedde, or Kikuchi would not just help the Cardinals stay above water, but instead help take the club to another level. St. Louis should be considered among the top contenders in the National League and a move like this only would solidify the fact.
