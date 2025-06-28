Cardinals Listed Among Best Fits For Marlins ‘Intriguing’ Talent
As July 31 approaches, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in a familiar position: weighing whether to buy or sell.
With a real chance to make the playoffs, the front office might be exploring options to strengthen the starting rotation.
St. Louis is a potential dark horse in the buyer's trade market.
Sports Illustrated’s Nick Selbe and Will Laws recently pointed to the Cardinals as one of the best fits for a certain Miami Marlins starter, noting his alluring potential despite a rollercoaster career.
“Edward Cabrera has long been an intriguing yet inconsistent talent, capable of dominating one outing then looking erratic the next," Selbe and Laws wrote.
"He’s put together an impressively stable stretch here after a rocky April, posting a 2.36 ERA and 3.38 FIP with a 26.3% strikeout rate in nine starts since the beginning of May. Cabrera is still only 27 and under team control through 2028, so Miami is likely to want to hang onto him—though offers for one of the few impact starters on the market could entice them to part ways. ... Best fits: Dodgers, Cubs, Orioles, Blue Jays, Cardinals ... Prediction: Not Traded.”
The Marlins, mired in a rebuild, might be persuaded to deal Cabrera if the Cardinals' offer is enticing enough. St. Louis' pitching lab could help Cabrera harness his electric stuff while addressing his command issues.
In 2025, Cabrera has posted a 2–2 record with a 3.78 ERA and 4.04 FIP over 64 1/3 innings. His 1.37 WHIP reflects occasional control struggles, with 29 walks against 69 strikeouts.
Still, his recent stretch of consistency shows why the Cardinals might see him as a rotation upgrade. While Selbe and Laws predict Cabrera stays put, St. Louis could present a compelling offer to Miami, especially if they’re willing to part with a top prospect.
