Cardinals May Move On From 3-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Dodgers Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers promise to be active on the trade market before July 31.
With their sights set on another World Series run, the Dodgers could be eyeing a seasoned pitcher from the St. Louis Cardinals to strengthen their starting rotation.
Los Angeles’ deep financial resources and aggressive front office make the Dodgers the most likely franchise in Major League Baseball to pull off a high-profile deal, even for a player with a hefty contract.
The Cardinals happen to have a right-hander who's posted a 7-2 record with a 3.84 ERA over 14 starts and 79 2/3 innings. His 1.18 WHIP and 85 strikeouts are sure to have piqued the interest of the defending champs.
At 35 years old, this former No. 18 overall pick also brings a wealth of experience, having earned three All-Star nods and a reputation as a clutch performer.
Acquiring him won’t come cheap. His contract carries a $25 million salary for 2025, followed by $35 million in 2026 and a $30 million club option for 2027—a significant commitment for any team.
But the Dodgers have the wallet for him.
We are speaking, of course, about St. Louis' ace, Sonny Gray.
Though the Cardinals are surprisingly in the playoff picture, they're not real contenders, and there's an opportunity here to shed payroll (Gray) and acquire prospects from the Dodgers’ farm system.
St. Louis has been mum about its buy/sell status, but if Los Angeles presents an overpay offer for Gray, it will be difficult for the Cards to refuse.
