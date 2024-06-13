Cardinals Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Former NL Central Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals seem only to be focused on landing another veteran starting pitcher as the season progresses closer to the July 30 trade deadline.
Top-tier trade candidates might be out of reach for the Cardinals -- who are poor in prospect capital. That being said, St. Louis will likely have to dig deep and look for a lesser-known name to pick up.
Of all the names tossed out there recently for the Cardinals to target this summer, a former National League Central rival's hurler has just been mentioned as an ideal option for St. Louis.
Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Tyler Williams was linked to the Cardinals as a trade candidate for this summer's deadline, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden on Thursday about who St. Louis could target if they decide to buy before July 30.
Williams has posted a 5-0 record with a 2.22 ERA, 47-to16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .221 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP in 56 2/3 innings pitched for the Nationals in 2024.
The 32-year-old spent his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and even spent half a season with the division foe Chicago Cubs in 2021 before making his way to the New York Mets and finally, Washington.
Throughout his nine-season career, Williams has had his ups and downs but overall, his stat line is relatively average. He's posted a 49-54 record with a 4.34 ERA, 748-to-300 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .268 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP.
Considering that Williams tends to perform well one year and awful the next, it might not cost the Cardinals a whole lot to get him. However, he is currently having the best season of his career so Washington might want to capitalize on that factor.
The impending free agent will definitely be a name to keep an eye on as we inch closer to the deadline. If St. Louis buys, Williams is a considerable option.
