Cardinals Might Trade For Ex-Yankees Starter Built For 'Brights Lights'
Are the St. Louis Cardinals preparing to acquire a World Series-winning starting pitcher?
The Cardinals could bolster their rotation by targeting a Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander whose 2025 performance makes him an intriguing trade candidate, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter on Thursday.
“One of the final notable dominos to fall in free agency last winter, (Andrew) Heaney inked a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Pirates on Feb. 22,” Reuter wrote.
“The 33-year-old has a 3.15 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 45.2 innings, and his performance during the 2023 playoffs gives him a proven track record in the bright lights of October.”
Heaney’s career spans 11-plus seasons, with a 53-65 record and a 4.40 ERA across 1,060 innings. Drafted ninth overall by the Miami Marlins in 2012, he debuted in 2014 but found his stride with the Los Angeles Angels (2015-2021), posting a 4.51 ERA in 102 starts.
A brief 2021 stint with the New York Yankees was rocky, with a 7.32 ERA in 12 outings, but he rebounded in 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, achieving a 3.10 ERA. With the Texas Rangers (2023-2024), Heaney went 15-20 with a 4.22 ERA, contributing to their 2023 World Series run.
Despite the Cardinals’ current contention, a tough June schedule featuring series against the Dodgers, Brewers, Cubs, and Guardians could see them slip below .500, potentially pushing them toward a seller’s mindset by the July trade deadline.
Heaney’s affordable, expiring contract and postseason experience make him a perfect fit for St. Louis if they keep winning.
