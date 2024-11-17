Cardinals Monster Proposal Sends St. Louis Fan-Favorite To Yankees
There hasn't been a day over the last few months when trade speculation about the St. Louis Cardinals wasn't talked about.
The Cardinals want to trade players and soon enough the hot stove is going to heat up. It's been a slow-moving offseason so far, but that is to be expected. The Winter Meetings will begin in early December and that likely will be the unofficial start for players to find new homes left and right.
St. Louis is going to be trading players away -- or at least trying -- as a way to trim payroll. It's unclear exactly what type of moves will be able to get done due to various no-trade clauses, but Newsweek's Zach Pressnell put together an intriguing proposal that would land Nolan Arenado with the New York Yankees.
"The New York Yankees have a problem in the infield right now," Pressnell said. "Second baseman Gleyber Torres is a free agent and the Yankees don't have an internal solution for him at second base. But the Yankees can bring in a third baseman and move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base. There has been speculation that New York could bring in Houston Astros free agent Alex Bregman, but I believe there's a trade candidate that fits better.
"The St. Louis Cardinals may look to move their third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Yankees would be the perfect fit and it's one of the destinations that Arenado would likely waive his no-trade clause for...Here's the trade that would send Arenado to the Bronx: New York Yankees receive: (third baseman) Nolan Arenado. St. Louis Cardinals receive: (shortstop/second baseman) Roderick Arias (No. 4 prospect), (left-handed pitcher) Brock Selvidge (No. 7 prospect), (right-handed pitcher) Trystan Vrieling (No. 28 prospect)."
This is a good idea. It would be sad to let Arenado go, but this proposal would land multiple much-needed pitching prospects while adding another top-tier infield prospect. This is the type of St. Louis likely wants to make.
More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Sign Phenom To Build 'Dream' Starting Rotation