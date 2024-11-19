Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Most Valuable Trade Chip Reportedly 'Will Indeed Be Swapped'

St. Louis is expected to part ways with the fan favorite

Nate Hagerty

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals front office has been busy this offseason scheming ways to lower payroll heading into 2025, a season expected to be led by the club's young talent core.

Some predict that the Cardinals won't return to the playoffs until 2027. If the postseason for 2025 is off the table, then trading assets with high market value could pay dividends for the franchise's future.

Unfortunately for Cardinals fans, a beloved hurler will likely be traded this winter to provide the rebuilding organization with solid investments.

"The standout closer (Ryan) Helsley may be the most appealing trade chit the Cardinals have right now, and the expectation is that he will indeed be swapped this offseason," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Tuesday morning when discussing St. Louis' offseason agenda.

Helsley posted a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading, franchise record-setting 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.

Letting go of arguably the best closing pitcher in Cardinals franchise history will sting, especially considering Helsley's homegrown -- St. Louis has traded several former top prospects in recent years who are now dominating for other teams.

If Helsley has another dominant season in 2025, his market value reportedly could skyrocket to $100 million. When the fireballer becomes a free agent next winter, it's doubtful the Cardinals will be able to sign him to a long-term deal.

Waiting for next summer's trade deadline to deal the 2024 National League Reliever of the Year could backfire if his performance declines next season. The Cardinals would be wise to deal Helsley now while he's at peak market value. It won't benefit St. Louis much having one of the best closers in the league if they're far from playoff contention next year, so he might as well be traded.

Published
