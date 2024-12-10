Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Allowed To Discuss Trades Hinting At Major Move
It really does sound like the St. Louis Cardinals are going to make a major move in the very near future.
After four seasons as a member of the Cardinals, there has been a lot of chatter about a possible trade involving Nolan Arenado this offseason. With Winter Meetings now here, rumors have only picked up about a possible blockbuster shakeup.
Although nothing has gone down yet, the Cardinals reportedly have given Arenado and his agent permission to speak to teams about a possible move, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The St. Louis Cardinals have given permission for Nolan Arenado's agent, Joel Wolfe, to speak directly to teams to help facilitate a trade," Nightengale said. "Arenado has a full-no trade clause and is willing to go to several teams with a list "that's bigger than you would think,'' Wolfe says"
Arenado has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for, but a new era is on the way to St. Louis. Both Arenado and fellow star Paul Goldschmidt have been franchise cornerstones over the last few years but it doesn't seem like either will be taking the field with the team in 2025.
The 33-year-old appeared in 152 games last season with the Cardinals and hit 16 home runs, drove in 71 runs, and slashed .272/.325/.394. Although it wasn't the best season of his career, he still is an above-average third baseman who will help a team in 2025. Sadly, it likely will be another team.
