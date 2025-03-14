Cardinals Phenom Responded 'Really Well' After Injury Scare
The St. Louis Cardinals recently had a pretty big injury scare but everything is okay.
Jordan Walker had to leave a game on March 4th after tweaking his knee. Obviously, this led to a lot of nerves across the Cardinals fanbase. Walker is expected to play a large role for the Cardinals this season. After a lost 2024 season, St. Louis is going to get a good look at him this year and see if he's a piece to build around for the future or if they will go in another direction.
Walker was great as a rookie in 2023 and then didn't get the same opportunity in 2024. It's not too shocking that his numbers weren't as good as he didn't have the same consistent role. Hopefully, he's able to get back to that level this season.
Once he went down with the knee injury, it was revealed that he had some inflammation and the team said he would be out for roughly one week. The Athletic's Katie Woo shared on Friday that Walker has responded "really well" and could get back into game action as soon as Saturday.
"Oli Marmol said Jordan Walker (left knee inflammation) has responded 'really well' to treatment and the hope is he’ll be back in spring games starting Saturday," Woo said.
Walker was one of the top overall prospects in baseball before his rookie year in 2023. He lived up to the hype that year and hopefully can do that again in 2025.
