Cardinals-Phillies Mock Deal Would Replace Nolan Arenado With $8M All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals surely will be cutting ties with some star players this winter, but could they also bring another one to town?
St. Louis star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been in trade rumors for weeks. He has a no-trade clause and could decide to stay with the organization, but it has been reported that the Cardinals at least have reached out to teams about a possible deal.
If the Cardinals were to move Arenado, they then would have to decide who would replace him at the hot corner. The Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones put together a list of possible replacements for Arenado and suggested an intriguing move for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm.
"There remains the possibility that next year’s primary Cardinals third baseman isn’t yet a part of the organization," Jones said. "While it’s unlikely that the Cardinals will pursue a starting caliber free agent position player, a trade of Arenado could well involve the return of big-league roster players, either to create room for a potential match or because they represent a desired talent.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, for instance, have long been rumored to be dissatisfied with the play of Alec Bohm, who managed 97 RBI hitting behind the meat of the vaunted Philadelphia lineup and made his first All-Star game. Bohm, though, has historically been a very poor defender at third, though he did improve markedly last year. With two years of team control remaining, a change of scenery for Bohm could allow him to develop a comfortable new home while simultaneously opening a spot for Arenado with the Phillies."
If the Cardinals are going to cut ties with Arenado, this would be a very intriguing way to do so. Bohm is just 28 years old and is just coming off a career year in 2024. He's projected to make just over $8 million in 2025 and won't be a free agent until 2027. This would be a fantastic move.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Shopping' 10-Time Gold Glove Award Winner, Per Insider