Cardinals Post-Season Press Conference Time Announced, Franchise's Future At Stake
The St. Louis Cardinals were once a well-respected organization seen as one of the top landing spots for a star looking to chase a World Series ring.
Sadly, the Cardinals have lost their way, and it appears there's no turning back. After finishing 2023 with 91 losses and missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, St. Louis needs to return to the drawing board.
Fortunately, dedicated and loyal Cardinals fans won't have to wait long to find out what direction their beloved team is taking this offseason.
"The Cardinals have a press conference planned for 2 pm Central Standard Time on Monday at Busch Stadium to discuss plans for 2025 and beyond," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Sunday night shortly after the club's final game of the season against the San Francisco Giants, which St. Louis won by a score of 6-1.
This press conference is highly anticipated, as records were set for low attendance this season at Busch Stadium III. Cardinals fans have voiced their complaints over the last few seasons and hopefully, this winter will bring necessary change.
It's already been reported that St. Louis plans to part ways with 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt after a six-year stint that saw the five-time Silver Slugger win only four playoff games.
Other notable players, such as Sonny Gray, could also be on the move this winter as the organization looks to reduce payroll. With St. Louis having such a young team, it might make sense to dump older players' contracts while they are still producing.
It's exciting and nerve-racking to think about where the Cardinals are headed. If a complete teardown occurs, there's no telling how good or bad St. Louis will be next season. However, starting over at this point might be the best option, but we'll have to wait for Monday's press conference to learn more.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Reportedly Could Sign With NL Central Foe In Shocking Blockbuster