Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Superstar With Mets An Option
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly aren't afraid to make a big trade and at least one could be on the horizon in the near future.
St. Louis has a lot of talent on the roster still despite missing the playoffs in 2024, but the club could look to deplete some of its big-league talent in order t improve the farm system and lower the organization's payroll.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been consistently mentioned as someone who could be on the move and it's not hard to see why. He will make $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027.
The Cardinals seemingly don't want to pay that cost and therefore it almost seems likely that he will get traded this winter. Any team looking for third base help could be in the mix for him and the New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned the New York Mets as an option.
"The Cardinals will consider trading (third baseman) Nolan Arenado, as Katie Woo of The Athletic first reported," Heyman said. "Arenado could fit the (New York Yankees) or Mets. So could star (shortstop) Willy Adames, willing to consider 3B (for the right team)."
The Mets currently are in hot pursuit of Yankees star Juan Soto but if he signs elsewhere, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise in the world for them to turn their attention to someone like Arenado. He is much cheaper than some of the stars on the open market and still can help a contender.
