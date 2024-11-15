Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Superstar With Mets An Option

Where will the star slugger go if he is traded?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals certainly aren't afraid to make a big trade and at least one could be on the horizon in the near future.

St. Louis has a lot of talent on the roster still despite missing the playoffs in 2024, but the club could look to deplete some of its big-league talent in order t improve the farm system and lower the organization's payroll.

Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been consistently mentioned as someone who could be on the move and it's not hard to see why. He will make $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027.

The Cardinals seemingly don't want to pay that cost and therefore it almost seems likely that he will get traded this winter. Any team looking for third base help could be in the mix for him and the New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned the New York Mets as an option.

"The Cardinals will consider trading (third baseman) Nolan Arenado, as Katie Woo of The Athletic first reported," Heyman said. "Arenado could fit the (New York Yankees) or Mets. So could star (shortstop) Willy Adames, willing to consider 3B (for the right team)."

The Mets currently are in hot pursuit of Yankees star Juan Soto but if he signs elsewhere, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise in the world for them to turn their attention to someone like Arenado. He is much cheaper than some of the stars on the open market and still can help a contender.

More MLB: Cardinals $13M Fan-Favorite Predicted To Dump St. Louis For Rangers

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News