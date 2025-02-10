Cardinals Predicted To Endure 'Long, Hot Summer' As They Aim To Reclaim NL Central
The St. Louis Cardinals have won 11 World Series titles and used to be regarded as one of the league's most respected organizations.
Unfortunately, times have changed and St. Louis is no longer the feared and revered franchise it once was. After a series of poor front-office decisions and years of neglecting player development, the Cardinals have fallen behind the curve.
There's no telling how this upcoming season will pan out for St. Louis. However, some predict that 2025 will be another disappointing season to watch for dedicated Cardinals fans.
"This is a franchise we no longer recognize," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday. "They’ve been the class of the National League Central since the turn of this century with 11 division titles, four World Series appearances and two championships in front of baseball’s greatest fans. Now, for the first time in three decades, they’re settling for mediocrity while they undergo a rebuild."
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak declared an organizational reset after St. Louis failed to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season in 2024. Sadly, not much has changed to the big-league roster.
"They haven’t signed a single free agent, made one trade for utilityman Michael Helman, who was about to be designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins, and still are desperately trying to unload third baseman Nolan Arenado and the remaining $74 million in his contract," Nightengale continued. "It’s going to be a long, hot summer in St. Louis."
Mozeliak's inability to trade Arenado this winter has stunted the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts. If the 10-time Gold Glove defender isn't moved before Opening Day, St. Louis will have to restrategize for 2025, which could negatively impact the club's performance.
With the Cardinals' youth core expected to lead the way going forward, predicting how well St. Louis will play this upcoming season is tough. Perhaps youngsters such as Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman and Michael Siani will carry the franchise back to the top of the NL Central throne with breakout seasons.
