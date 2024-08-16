Cardinals Predicted To Land All-Star Starter In Possible Free Agent Shakeup
The St. Louis Cardinals need to turn things around in the near future.
St. Louis struggled early on this season but turned things around and has been right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals have struggled since the All-Star break and now are below .500 with a 60-61 record.
The Cardinals need to get back on track if they want to make a run at a playoff spot as they currently are four games out of a Wild Card spot.
One thing this stretch and overall season has shown is that the Cardinals seriously need to take a look at the starting rotation and add this upcoming offseason. The Cardinals have attempted to add around the edges and it has only somewhat worked.
St. Louis is better than it was last year, but its rotation will be its biggest weakness this upcoming offseason, and FanSided's Michael Brakebill predicted it will land All-Star hurler Alex Cobb.
"Alex Cobb has missed all of 2024 until now but finally just came off the (Injured List) after several setbacks," Brakebill said. "Traded to the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline, Cobb's debut this season was unimpressive, allowing four earned runs over 4.2 frames and just one punchout. He scattered nine hits and gave up one walk in the process. Brought in to help provide a jolt to Cleveland's starting rotation, it's likely Cobb will walk into free agency, and a team like the St. Louis Cardinals makes a lot of sense.
"St. Louis has brought in a few pitchers in recent years, hoping to squeeze out whatever upside they have left after an underperforming season. Names like Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, among the top five in hits allowed, were brought into the Cardinals' rotation and have had much better seasons this year. Should Cobb not finish 2024 strong, look for them to follow suit, get him for a low price, and hope they fix something to get better production. Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals."
Cobb would be a solid option for the Cardinals but they need to go even bigger if they want to seriously contend once again.
