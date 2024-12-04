Cardinals Projected $12M All-Star Linked To Astros After Six Years
One former St. Louis Cardinals star will find a new home by the time the offseason ends.
The Winter Meetings are just about to kick off. It will begin in Dallas, Texas in under a week and by the time it ends, there surely will be a flurry of moves made across the league. Hopefully, the Cardinals end up adding some pieces but we'll just have to wait and see.
One thing that seems like a guarantee is the possibility of Paul Goldschmidt signing elsewhere. He spent the last six seasons with St. Louis and is projected to land a one-year, $12 million deal in free agency.
St. Louis already has announced that Willson Contreras will be the team's first baseman in 2024. Goldschmidt will have a market and Just Baseball's Kevin Henry made a list of intriguing landing spots for him. One team that stood out on his list is the Houston Astros.
"(John Denton) also mentioned Houston as a franchise that could offer more cash to Goldschmidt in an effort to sign him," Henry said. "Goldschmidt would likely be an immediate plug-and-play for the Astros, who searched all season in 2024 for an answer at first base after the José Abreu free agent signing went horribly awry.
"Houston finished 28th out of MLB’s 30 teams in Wins Above Average at first base in 2024, posting a minus-3.0 at a position, which was a sore spot in south Texas. Reigning winners of the American League West, Houston would present Goldschmidt with not only an opportunity to contribute but also a fantastic chance of finally reaching the World Series."
Goldschmidt is nearing the end of his career so he likely will want to land with a contender this offseason. Houston could be that. The Astros have been up there as one of the best teams in baseball in recent memory along with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros have a need at first base and Goldschmidt still can provide an upgrade despite being 37 years old now.
