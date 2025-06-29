Cardinals Reliever Talks Major Milestone: 'It's Pretty Surreal'
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley etched his name into the record books on Saturday.
Helsley secured his 100th career save in a thrilling 9-6 comeback victory for St. Louis against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Following the win, Helsley discussed his milestone moment.
"It’s pretty surreal because you’re not really thinking about it in the moment, but when you think about 100 saves, I don’t know how many people have done that over their careers and it’s probably not that many,” Helsley said, per MLB.com’s John Denton.
As Denton noted, Helsley's save No. 100 wasn't the only milestone for a Cardinals player on Saturday:
"Rookie Matt Svanson got his first win and a laundry cart ride in the clubhouse, which saw him showered with various liquids. Phil Maton recorded the 500th strikeout of his career when he fanned pinch-hitter Angel Martínez with the bases loaded to end the eighth. Also, Willson Contreras notched his 900th hit."
Saturday was save No. 16 on the season for Helsley.
The Cardinals (46-38) have won five straight road games and nine out of their last 12 games overall. They entered Sunday tied with the San Diego Padres for the third spot in the National League Wild Card race.
St. Louis has outscored Cleveland 14-6 over the first two games of the series.
Sunday's series finale between the Cardinals and Guardians was slated to be a matchup between Matthew Liberatore (5-6, 3.96 ERA) and Logan Allen (5-5, 4.25 ERA).
