Cardinals Shockingly 'Potential Fit' For Mets $174 Million Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals will have many holes to fill this winter.
St. Louis widely is expected to trim payroll and lose some veterans starting with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He has been with the team for the last six seasons but will be a free agent and is expected to go in a different direction.
This will leave a hole at first base for the Cardinals. St. Louis could opt for an internal option or look to free agency to fill the hole. The most likely option is that Goldschmidt is going to leave, and St.Louis will fill the hole internally. This would be the cheapest option.
If the Cardinals do decide to add in free agency, there will be some options out there. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand even surprisingly mentioned the Cardinals on his list of "potential fits" to sign New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso.
"Alonso has been one of the most reliable power threats since he broke into the league in 2019, averaging 44 home runs per year in his first four 162-game seasons (he also hit 16 in 57 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign)," Feinsand said. "Alonso had 34 homers while playing all 162 games in '24, hitting 15 of them in 67 games after the All-Star break.
"He also authored some memorable moments this postseason, none bigger than his series-winning home run against the (Milwaukee Brewers) in the (National League) Wild Card Series. Potential fits: (Houston Astros), Cardinals, Mets."
Alonso landing in St. Louis would be a shock. If finances weren't a question, he would be a great replacement for St. Louis. Alonso is one of the most feared sluggers in baseball. But, it doesn't seem like the Cardinals are opening the checkbook this winter. Alonso currently is projected to get a six-year, $174 million deal this winter.
It would be amazing to see him in St. Louis but don't get your hopes up.
