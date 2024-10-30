Cardinals Should Explore Reunion With Missouri Native Turned International Star
The St. Louis Cardinals improved their pitching staff last offseason but the additions weren't enough to prevent the restructuring that's coming this winter.
The rotation received the most significant upgrades with Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and ace Sonny Gray. However, all three newly acquired starting pitchers could be on the move this offseason.
With Lynn and Gibson having club options that likely won't be picked up and Gray being on the trade block, St. Louis might need to look for affordable starters this winter. Luckily, a former Cardinals hurler might be a low-cost, high-reward option.
Former Cardinals right-handed pitcher James Naile dominated in the Korean Baseball Organization this season after St. Louis transferred his contract to the Kia Tigers this past January.
Naile posted a 12-5 record with a 2.53 ERA, 138-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.27 WHIP in 149 1/3 innings pitched for Kia in 2024.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old was the No. 1 ranked starting pitcher in the KBO this season with a 2.53 ERA, ultimately helping Kia win the championship.
Unfortunately, Naile's track record in Major League Baseball isn't anything to be proud of. He logged a 7.40 ERA with a 12-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .330 batting average against and a 1.89 WHIP in 24 1/3 innings pitched throughout his two-season career with St. Louis.
The Missouri native's contract expired after this season, making him an available free agent. After one impressive international season, perhaps the Cardinals would be willing to re-sign him to a short-term deal, providing Naile with another chance to prove himself at a low cost for St. Louis.
With the Cardinals not worried about building the best big-league roster possible for 2025, taking a chance on Naile wouldn't be too risky but could pay high dividends if he translates his KBO success to the big leagues.
