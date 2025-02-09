Cardinals Should Make Additional Free Agency Moves If Nolan Arenado Is Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of what they have described as a "reset." They haven't signed any free agents and instead are focusing on revamping their player development system.
"The Cardinals’ youth movement and promised “reset,” along with the accompanying uprooting of familiar expectations and All-Stars so something new can emerge, starts in earnest this week," Derrick Goold wrote. "The Cardinals begin spring training officially Wednesday with pitchers and catchers workouts on the back fields of their Roger Dean Stadium complex, where a long overdue and oft-delayed overhaul of the facility also is poised to begin. Two simultaneous reconstructions, both needed and both tiptoeing around the word rebuild."
At the same time, fans have grown restless, as the team hasn't been able to trade Nolan Arenado. That has prevented them from signing any players due to owner Bill DeWitt Jr. being adamant that the team needed to reduce payroll for 2025.
If Arenado is traded, there will be holes the Cardinals need to fill. If they are able to pull off the trade, that shouldn't be their only move.
While they added Michael Helman via trade and relievers Zack Weiss and Nick Anderson on minor league deals, that won't be enough. They need another right-handed bat and late-inning bullpen arm.
The free agent market still has plenty of options left. It's also possible that some of this could be accomplished in the potential Arenado trade.
But everything depends on whether or not that trade comes to pass. If it happens, the Cardinals need to dive into the free agent market and add a few pieces if they want to remain somewhat competitive. We'll see what comes next for St. Louis.
